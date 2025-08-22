Advertisement

رياضة

مانشستر يونايتد يقترب من التعاقد مع هذا الحارس!

Lebanon 24
22-08-2025 | 14:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1407873-638914883398123038.jfif
Doc-P-1407873-638914883398123038.jfif photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
اقترب نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي من التعاقد مع حارس مرمى رويال أنتويرب البلجيكي، سيني لامنس، وفق ما أعلن خبير الانتقالات فابريزيو رومانو.

وأكد رومانو أن الشياطين الحمر اتفقوا شبه كامل على الشروط الشخصية مع الحارس البالغ من العمر 23 عامًا، بينما لا تزال المفاوضات مستمرة بين الناديين حول قيمة الصفقة، بعد أن طلب أنتويرب مبلغًا يقارب 17 مليون جنيه إسترليني.
 
Advertisement


ويأتي اهتمام اليونايتد بـلامنس في إطار معالجة أزمة حراسة المرمى، بعد غياب الحارس الأساسي أندري أونانا عن المباراة الافتتاحية بسبب الإصابة، وفشل الحارس الاحتياطي التاي بايندر في الحفاظ على مرماه أمام آرسنال.

وأشار رومانو إلى أن استقدام حارس جديد أصبح ضرورة حتمية للنادي، خاصة مع رغبة مانشستر سيتي أيضًا في التعاقد مع الإيطالي جيانلويجي دوناروما. ويُذكر أن ارتباط اليونايتد بلامنس يعود إلى ديسمبر الماضي، في صفقة من المتوقع أن تُغلق أزمة حراسة المرمى في أولد ترافورد.
مواضيع ذات صلة
الحارس شيفالييه يقترب من "باريس سان جيرمان"
lebanon 24
23/08/2025 05:05:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
لاعب "مانشستر يونايتد": أعطوا محمد صلاح الكرة الذهبيّة
lebanon 24
23/08/2025 05:05:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تين هاج: رونالدو لم يكن المشكلة في مانشستر يونايتد
lebanon 24
23/08/2025 05:05:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
عين "مانشستر يونايتد" على دوناروما
lebanon 24
23/08/2025 05:05:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

رياضة

متفرقات

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2025-08-22
15:00 | 2025-08-22
13:38 | 2025-08-22
13:27 | 2025-08-22
08:49 | 2025-08-22
07:23 | 2025-08-22
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24