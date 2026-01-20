تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
رياضة

بالفيديو.. ضربة مرفق تُحوّل مباراة إلى قضية جنائية

Lebanon 24
20-01-2026 | 00:34
بالفيديو.. ضربة مرفق تُحوّل مباراة إلى قضية جنائية
بالفيديو.. ضربة مرفق تُحوّل مباراة إلى قضية جنائية photos 0
في حادثة نادرة خرجت عن إطار المنافسة الرياضية، تحولت مباراة في دوري الدرجة الثالثة الويلزي إلى ملف أمام الشرطة، بعد انتشار فيديو يوثق اعتداءً لم يلتقطه حكم اللقاء.

الواقعة تعود لمواجهة جمعت تريردور باي وبورثمادوج السبت الماضي، حيث أظهر مقطع متداول لاعب تريردور باي توم تايلور "35 عاماً" وهو يوجه ضربة متعمدة بمرفقه إلى وجه منافسه داني بروكويل بعيداً عن الكرة، وفي لحظة لم ينتبه لها الحكم.

ورغم استمرار اللعب دون قرار تحكيمي، أثار انتشار الفيديو موجة غضب واسعة، ما دفع شرطة شمال ويلز إلى فتح تحقيق رسمي، قبل أن تعلن توقيف المشتبه به والتحفظ عليه بتهمة الاعتداء.

المشجع جيمس روبرتس، الذي التقط الفيديو، قال إن المشهد كان "مقززاً"، مشيراً إلى أن الجماهير حاولت تنبيه الحكم فوراً لكنه اعتذر لعدم رؤيته الحادثة.

على خط موازٍ، أعلن نادي تريردور باي إيقاف اللاعب فوراً، مؤكداً رفضه أي سلوك عنيف أو غير قانوني، فيما فتح الاتحاد الويلزي لكرة القدم تحقيقاً تأديبياً قد يفضي إلى عقوبات مشددة، بغض النظر عن المسار الجنائي.

وجاءت الحادثة خلال لقاء اتسم بالتوتر وكثرة التوقفات، وانتهى بفوز بورثمادوج 3-2 بعد احتساب 12 دقيقة وقت بدل ضائع. (روسيا اليوم)
