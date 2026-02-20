تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
رمضانيات آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
رمضانيات politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

رياضة

رونالدو يوسّع امبراطوريته

Lebanon 24
20-02-2026 | 03:00
A-
A+
رونالدو يوسّع امبراطوريته
رونالدو يوسّع امبراطوريته photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
أعلن النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو ضخ استثمار بقيمة 7.5 مليون دولار مقابل الحصول على حصة 10% في شركة HBL Pro2col Software LLC التابعة لمجموعة "هيربالايف".

وتهدف الشركة إلى تعزيز حضورها في تكنولوجيا الصحة الرقمية عبر تطوير برمجيات لتحليل بيانات المستخدمين وتقديم برامج غذائية وصحية مخصصة وفق احتياجات كل فرد.

وبعد الإعلان عن الصفقة، ارتفعت أسهم "هيربالايف" بأكثر من 15% في تداولات الصباح، مدعومة أيضا بنتائج الربع الرابع التي أظهرت نموا في المبيعات بنسبة 6.3%، في مؤشر إلى تحسن الأداء بعد سنوات من التراجع.

ووصف رونالدو الاستثمار بأنه "خطوة طبيعية" ضمن مسار التعاون بين الطرفين، في ظل شراكته مع "هيربالايف" منذ 2013، معتبرا أن العمل مع الشركة يشكل دافعا مهما له في هذه المرحلة من مسيرته.

وبحسب المعطيات الواردة، يتصدر رونالدو قائمة "فوربس" لأعلى لاعبي كرة القدم أجرا في 2025، بدخل سنوي يقدّر بـ280 مليون دولار، بينها نحو 50 مليونا من أنشطته التجارية خارج المستطيل الأخضر.

كما يمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية تتجاوز 1.04 مليار متابع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما يمنح علامته التجارية CR7 تأثيرا واسعا في تحريك الأسواق وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين.

وعلى الصعيد الرياضي، يستعد رونالدو للمشاركة مع منتخب بلاده في كأس العالم 2026 بأميركا الشمالية، سعيا لتحقيق لقبه المونديالي الأول وبلوغ حاجز 1000 هدف في مسيرته الاحترافية. (روسيا اليوم)
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
من الليغا إلى أوروبا… كيف صنع برشلونة إمبراطوريته الكروية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
20/02/2026 12:04:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
من يحسم المعركة؟ عروض متصاعدة للاستحواذ على إمبراطورية إعلامية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
20/02/2026 12:04:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
العريضي: رفع الضرائب يوسع دائرة الفقر ويعمق الأزمة في لبنان
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
20/02/2026 12:04:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
المركزي الصيني يوسّع أدواته لدعم النمو وكبح المخاطر
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
20/02/2026 12:04:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو

كريستيانو رونالدو

روسيا اليوم

كأس العالم

كرة القدم

سنوات من

الشمالي

الرياض

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:30 | 2026-02-20
Lebanon24
03:36 | 2026-02-20
Lebanon24
03:30 | 2026-02-20
Lebanon24
02:30 | 2026-02-20
Lebanon24
02:00 | 2026-02-20
Lebanon24
01:30 | 2026-02-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24