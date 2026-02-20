رونالدو يوسّع امبراطوريته

Excited to announce @Cristiano has invested $7.5 million and acquired a 10% equity stake in Pro2col. Our next-generation, digital, personalized health and wellness operating system.https://t.co/8vdOgt3dA2 pic.twitter.com/YHklHZym3x
— Herbalife (@Herbalife) February 18, 2026
