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رياضة

هدف بيلينغهام يثير احتجاج النرويج.. و"فيفا" يحسم الجدل

Lebanon 24
11-07-2026 | 23:25
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هدف بيلينغهام يثير احتجاج النرويج.. وفيفا يحسم الجدل
هدف بيلينغهام يثير احتجاج النرويج.. وفيفا يحسم الجدل photos 0
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حسم الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" الجدل بشأن هدف جود بيلينغهام الأول، الذي قاد إنجلترا إلى التعادل أمام النرويج في ربع نهائي كأس العالم.

وكان المنتخب النرويجي قد تقدم في النتيجة، قبل أن يسجل بيلينغهام هدفين ويمنح إنجلترا الفوز 2-1 والتأهل بقيادة توماس توخيل.

وذكرت صحيفة "ماركا" الإسبانية أن لاعبي النرويج اعترضوا على الهدف الأول، بعدما زعموا أن الكرة التي أرسلها الحارس نيلاند اصطدمت بسلك الكاميرا المعلق في سقف الملعب، قبل أن تصل إلى إليوت أندرسون وتبدأ منها الهجمة التي انتهت بالتعادل.

ورغم احتجاج الحارس والمدرب وإيرلينغ هالاند، قرر الحكم احتساب الهدف.

وقال "فيفا" إن المستشعر الموجود داخل الكرة لم يرصد أي ذروة في النبضات أثناء وجودها في الهواء، مؤكداً عدم وجود دليل على ملامستها السلك العلوي أو تغيّر مسارها.
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