يستعينون بالدمى.. هكذا يتحايل سائقون على القانون

Lebanon 24
11-05-2025 | 15:52
ألقت الشرطة في سياتل القبض على سائقين في حادثتين منفصلتين في اليوم نفسه، بعدما حاولا التحايل على قانون استخدام مسار المركبات ذات الحمولة العالية (HOV) باستخدام دمى على هيئة ركّاب.

وفي الحادثة الأولى، التي وقعت صباح 29 نيسان على الطريق السريع رقم 5، رصد أحد أفراد دورية ولاية واشنطن سيارة تسير في المسار المخصص للسيارات التي تقل أكثر من راكب، بينما كانت "الراكبة" في المقعد المجاور للسائق مجرد دمية ترتدي شعراً مستعاراً بنياً وقميصاً منقوشاً، بحسب ما أفاد الضابط ريك جونسون، المتحدث باسم الدورية، في منشور على منصة "أكس".

أما الحادثة الثانية، التي وقعت في الأول من أيار، فكشف عنها جونسون أيضاً عبر "أكس"، موضحاً أن سائقاً آخر كان يقود بسرعة 92 ميلاً في الساعة في منطقة لا تتجاوز فيها السرعة 60 ميلاً، وكان يضع دمية في المقعد الخلفي ترتدي سترة نيون وقبعة بيسبول.
وأكد جونسون لمجلة PEOPLE أن الغرامة الأساسية لمخالفة استخدام مسار المركبات المشتركة في ولاية واشنطن تبلغ 186 دولاراً، لكنها قد ترتفع بشكل كبير في حال استخدام وسائل خداع متعمدة مثل الدمى أو العارضات.

كما أشار إلى أن القوانين الحالية في الولاية تُلزم السلطات بالإبلاغ عن هذا النوع من المخالفات لشركات التأمين، مما قد يؤدي إلى تبعات مالية أكبر على السائقين المخالفين.

واختتم جونسون بالقول إن تكرار هذه الحوادث في وقت قصير يُعدّ غير معتاد، رغم أن استخدام الدمى أو الهياكل العظمية في سيارات HOV ليس أمراً جديداً، خاصة في مواسم مثل الهالوين.

