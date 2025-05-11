يستعينون بالدمى.. هكذا يتحايل سائقون على القانون

This was an HOV violation stop from this morning NB I-5 near 145th. Driver admitted this was only to be able to use the HOV lane. The driver also indicated he has not named his “passenger”. #NotReal pic.twitter.com/Aa8xR6p4wK
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 29, 2025
Here’s another one!! This driver was stopped last night for 92 MPH in a 60 zone I5 near 288th. The driver was in the HOV lane by himself, and with his non human companion. He was given a ticket for speed and driving in the HOV lane w/ a dummy doll. pic.twitter.com/SyLzQbGjZe
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2025
