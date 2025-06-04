Advertisement

منوعات

فيل يزن 4 أطنان يقتحم متجراً ويعلق بداخله (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-06-2025 | 04:50
انتشرت مقاطع فيديو لفيل ضخم وهو "يجتاح" سوبر ماركت في تايلندا، وأظهرت لقطات من المتجر، بعد ظهر يوم الاثنين، الفيل الملقب بـ"بلاي بيانج ليك"، البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا، وهو يلتهم كعك الأرز وبيض الدجاج.

وأمضى الفيل الضخم والذي يزن 4 أطنان، نحو 10 دقائق يتجول في المتجر، قبل أن "يعلق" في السقف. وبطريقة ما، تمكن صاحب المتجر، من إقناعه بالمغادرة.

وبعد حساب إجمالي الأضرار، بلغت الفاتورة النهائية ما يعادل 22.70 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا بحسب موقع "ديلي ميل".
 
وقال جاكاي صاحب المتجر: "هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يزور فيها فيل المتجر. آمل ألا يعود. كنت قلقًا بشأن الأضرار التي قد يسببها. تناول كعك أرز مقرمشًا حلوًا وبيض دجاج قبل أن يغادر. فوجئتُ برؤيته يأكل طعامًا حلوًا، فالأفيال عادةً ما تبحث عن الطعام المالح".

وتابع يقول: "نرى الأفيال أحيانًا، تزعج بائعي الطعام في الشوارع طلبًا للطعام. لكن هذا كان أمرًا غير معتاد".

بعد رحلة تسوقه المفاجئة، رافق حراس الحياة البرية بلاي بيانج ليك إلى الغابة، بعيدًا عن أي خطر، وقالوا إنهم يراقبونه للتأكد من عدم عودته.

كان حجم الوجبة التي تناولها ملحوظًا، نظرًا لأن الأفيال تحتاج إلى تناول ما يصل إلى 150 كيلوغرامًا من الطعام يوميًا - أي ما يعادل 375 علبة من الفاصوليا المطبوخة - للبقاء على قيد الحياة.

وقال خبراء الحفاظ على البيئة التايلنديون إن الأفيال البرية بدأت تكتسب ذوقًا في طعام البشر، وبدأت تفتش المنازل والمركبات بحثًا عن وجبات خفيفة عالية السعرات الحرارية بدلًا من أوراق الشجر الباهتة التي تأكلها عادةً في الغابات.

على الرغم من أن الفيل غادر المتجر دون أن يُسبب أذىً يُذكر، إلا أن هذا لا ينطبق على جميع الأفيال. في وقت سابق من هذا العام، لقيت سائحة إسبانية حتفها بعد أن صدمها فيل بقوة بخرطومه في محمية حيوانات شهيرة في تايلند.

كانت بلانكا أوغانغورين غارسيا، البالغة من العمر 22 عامًا، تنظف فيلًا في يناير في محمية عندما صدمها فيل فجأةً بضربة قاتلة.
