فيل يزن 4 أطنان يقتحم متجراً ويعلق بداخله (فيديو)

Meanwhile in thailand,
a wild elephant who was searching for food meandered into a supermarket in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Fortunately, the shopkeeper was nearby to usher the 25-year-old bull named Plai Biang Lek back outside.
Wildlife rangers who had been alerted to the issue… pic.twitter.com/o86TwCNRIq
— Faerie 🧡 (@LiquidFaerie) June 3, 2025
