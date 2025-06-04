Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو...فيل جائع يقتحم متجرًا في تايلاند بحثًا عن الطعام

Lebanon 24
04-06-2025 | 23:00
تسبّب فيل بري جائع في فوضى داخل متجر في تايلاند يوم الاثنين، عندما دخل البقالة قادمًا من حديقة وطنية قريبة وتناول الطعام من على الأرفف.

وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو للحادث الفيل الضخم الذكر، المعروف باسم "بلاي بيانغ ليك"، وهو يتوقف لفترة وجيزة أمام المتجر الواقع بجانب طريق رئيسي قرب حديقة خاو ياي الوطنية في شمال شرق تايلاند، قبل أن يدخل جسمه بالكامل إلى المتجر.

وتوقف الفيل أمام المتجر، حيث قام بهدوء بسرقة وقضم بعض الوجبات الخفيفة، ولم يبدِ أي رد فعل عندما حاول عمال الحديقة الوطنية إخافته وإبعاده.

بعد ذلك، تراجع الفيل خارج المتجر وهو لا يزال يحمل كيسًا من الوجبات الخفيفة بخرطومه. ولم يتسبب الفيل إلا بأضرار طفيفة، اقتصرت على آثار طينية على الأرض وسقف المتجر.

وفي مقطع فيديو نُشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهرت صاحبة المتجر، كامبوي كاكايو، وهي مسرورة بوصف اللحظة التي اجتاح فيها الفيل متجرها. وقالت إنه أكل حوالي 9 أكياس من بسكويت الأرز الحلو، وسندويشًا وبعض الموز المجفف الذي كانت قد اشترته في ذلك الصباح.

وبينما قد تؤدي لقاءات الحيوانات البرية أحيانًا إلى مواقف خطرة، إلا أن هذه الزيارة انتهت دون أي ضرر بالمتجر أو زواره. 


