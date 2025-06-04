بالفيديو...فيل جائع يقتحم متجرًا في تايلاند بحثًا عن الطعام

A hungry elephant caused havoc in a grocery store in thailand, when he strolled in from a nearby park and helped himself to the produce on the shelves on Monday.
It calmly chomped down about nine bags of sweet rice crackers, a sandwich and bananas, the store owner said. pic.twitter.com/6CHEpT3PHx
