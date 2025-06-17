Advertisement

منوعات

بعد 15 عامًا... اكتشاف بركان مريخي خفي (صور)

Lebanon 24
17-06-2025 | 23:20
كشفت أبحاث علمية حديثة عن مفاجأة غير متوقعة في فوهة "جيزيرو" الشهيرة على سطح المريخ، حيث يجري المسبار "بيرسيفيرانس" عمليات استكشاف بحثًا عن أدلة محتملة على وجود حياة ميكروبية قديمة.
ويشير تحليل جديد إلى أن جبل "جيزيرو مونس" (Jezero Mons)، الواقع على حافة فوهة "جيزيرو" (Jezero Crater)، الذي كان يعتقد أنه مجرد تكوين جيولوجي عادي، قد يكون في الواقع بركانا خفيا خامدا منذ عصور سحيقة، وهو اكتشاف قد يلقي الضوء على إمكانية وجود حياة ميكروبية قديمة على الكوكب الأحمر.
وجاء هذا الاكتشاف المثير نتيجة تحليل متعمق لبيانات جمعت على مدى سنوات من ثلاث بعثات فضائية مدارية بالإضافة إلى مسبار "بيرسيفيرانس" على سطح الكوكب الذي هبط في الفوهة منذ عام 2021. وأظهرت النتائج تشابها لافتا بين خصائص جبل "جيزيرو مونس"  والبراكين المعروفة على المريخ والأرض.

ويعود الشك في الطبيعة البركانية لهذا الجبل إلى عام 2007 عندما لاحظ البروفيسور جيمس راي من معهد جورجيا للتكنولوجيا شكله المميز في الصور الفضائية المبكرة. لكن الأمر استغرق أكثر من 15 عاما من جمع البيانات والتحليل الدقيق لتأكيد هذه الفرضية.

واليوم، وبفضل التقنيات الحديثة، تمكن العلماء من تحديد خصائص هذا الجبل التي تتطابق مع براكين معروفة على المريخ مثل "زيفيريا" و"أبوليناروس ثولي"، وحتى مع بركان "سيدلي" في القارة القطبية الجنوبية على الأرض.

ومن أهم الأدلة الأخرى التي توصل إليها الفريق العلمي أن سطح الجبل يخلو بشكل غير معتاد من الفوهات النيزكية الصغيرة التي يتوقع أن تتشكل على مر الزمن، كما أن خصائصه الحرارية تشير إلى أنه مغطى بطبقات من الرماد البركاني. ولكن الأمر الأكثر إثارة هو اكتشاف ما يشبه آثار تدفقات الحمم البركانية على المنحدر الشمالي الغربي للجبل، والتي قد تفسر سبب وجود الصخور النارية التي عثر عليها مسبار "بيرسيفيرانس" في أرضية الفوهة.


وهذا الاكتشاف لا يقتصر أهميته على الجانب الجيولوجي فحسب، بل يمتد إلى مجال البحث عن الحياة على المريخ. فوجود بركان قريب من بحيرة قديمة (كما يعتقد أن فوهة "جيزيرو" كانت في الماضي) ربما وفر بيئة حرارية مائية مثالية لنشوء حياة ميكروبية. ومثل هذه البيئات توفر عادة مصادر للطاقة والمعادن الضرورية لتطور الكائنات الحية الدقيقة، ما يزيد من احتمالية العثور على علامات الحياة في العينات التي جمعها المسبار.
