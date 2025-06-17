بعد 15 عامًا... اكتشاف بركان مريخي خفي (صور)

Evidence for a volcano has been found on the rim of Jezero Crater, where NASA’s Perseverance has been exploring for the last four years. 🔭https://t.co/i19bpMWp7B
— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 14, 2025
Evidence for a volcano has been found on the rim of Jezero Crater, where NASA’s Perseverance has been exploring for the last four years. 🔭https://t.co/i19bpMWp7B
There appears to be a volcano near Jezero crater on Mars and the Perseverance rover might already have samples from it that we could use to precisely date the activity of another planet's volcano for the first time https://t.co/x07Gi1ObwN
— New Scientist (@newscientist) June 16, 2025
There appears to be a volcano near Jezero crater on Mars and the Perseverance rover might already have samples from it that we could use to precisely date the activity of another planet's volcano for the first time https://t.co/x07Gi1ObwN