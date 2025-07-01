Advertisement

منوعات

في المطار... ضبط محاولة تهريب غريبة جدًا لمسافر (صورة)

Lebanon 24
01-07-2025 | 15:21
أعلنت سلطات الجمارك في مطار شاتراباتي شيفاجي الدولي بمومباي، عن ضبط راكب قادم من تايلاند كان يحاول تهريب 16 ثعبانًا حيًا داخل أمتعته، في واقعة أثارت دهشة موظفي الجمارك.


وقال مسؤولو الجمارك في بيان نُشر على منصة "إكس"، إن الضبط جرى يوم الأحد 29 حزيران، ضمن حملة لمكافحة تهريب الحيوانات البرية، مؤكدين أن التحقيق لا يزال جاريًا مع المسافر.

وشملت الثعابين المضبوطة أنواعًا غير سامة وغير خطرة على البشر، من بينها ثعبان الرباط، وثعبان كاليفورنيا الملكي، وثعبان الجرذ وحيد القرن، والأفعى الرملية الكينية، إلى جانب ثعابين أخرى تُستخدم غالبًا في تجارة الحيوانات الأليفة، بحسب شبكة CBS.


وتمثل هذه الواقعة ثالث عملية من نوعها خلال شهر واحد فقط في مطار مومباي.
