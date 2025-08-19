Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. نقل كنيسة تاريخية في السويد لمسافة 5 كيلومترات

Lebanon 24
19-08-2025 | 10:39
A-
A+
Doc-P-1406571-638912225053006282.webp
Doc-P-1406571-638912225053006282.webp photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
يتم نقل كنيسة خشبية تاريخية تقع في شمال السويد لمسافة 5 كيلومترات أسفل الطريق في إطار عملية نقل بلدة كيرونا لأعمال التعدين، حيث أدى استخراج خام الحديد من تحت الأرض إلى عدم استقرارها.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السويدية "تي تي" بتجمع آلاف المتفرجين، اليوم الثلاثاء، لمشاهدة الحدث. وأظهرت لقطات تلفزيونية المبنى الذي يبلغ وزنه 672 طنا، وهو يتدحرج عبر البلدة على منصة مصممة خصيصا لذلك.

وكانت كيرونا، وهي موطن أكبر منجم لخام الحديد تحت الأرض في العالم، قد بدأت في نقل مركز بلدتها عدة كيلومترات شرقا، قبل أعوام؛ بسبب تزايد خطر الانهيارات الأرضية وانهيارات المباني.

ويتم نقل الكنيسة، التي بنيت عام 1912 على الطراز الرومانسي الوطني، بسرعة تبلغ نحو 500 متر في الساعة. ومن المتوقع أن تستغرق عملية النقل يومين.

وكان من المتوقع أن يحضر الفعاليات الملك كارل السادس عشر غوستاف. ومن المقرر أن يقدم المتسابقون السويديون في مسابقة يوروفيجن عروضا في كيرونا، مساء اليوم الثلاثاء.
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
الجيش الأوكراني يعلن تقدم قواته مسافة تصل إلى 2 كلم في جبهة "سومي"
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:34:52 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بن فرحان يعمل بمقولة "السعوديّة على مسافة واحدة من الجميع"
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:34:52 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
السويد تطالب أوروبا بتجميد الشراكة التجارية مع إسرائيل
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:34:52 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رئيس وزراء السويد يطالب الاتحاد الأوروبي بتجميد الشق التجاري من اتفاقية الشراكة مع إسرائيل
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:34:52 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
11:24 | 2025-08-19
07:25 | 2025-08-19
04:09 | 2025-08-19
03:01 | 2025-08-19
02:47 | 2025-08-19
02:46 | 2025-08-19
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24