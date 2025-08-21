تسبّب له بجروح بالغة... شاهدوا بالفيديو كيف هاجم نمر طفلاً

Leopard attacks 13-year-old at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru during a safari ride.
The incident happened this afternoon and the minor was immediately attended to by the park staff and was then taken to a hospital. He was discharged after treatment. pic.twitter.com/Oc7rEubsNH
— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 15, 2025
