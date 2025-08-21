Advertisement

منوعات

تسبّب له بجروح بالغة... شاهدوا بالفيديو كيف هاجم نمر طفلاً

Lebanon 24
21-08-2025 | 12:49
تعرّض طفل هندي يبلغ من العمر 12 عامًا لهجوم نمر خلال جولة سفاري في حديقة بانيرغاتا البيولوجية بمدينة بنغالور، يوم الجمعة 15 آب، ما أسفر عن إصابته بجروح بالغة في يده.

ويوثّق مقطع فيديو اللحظة التي كان فيها النمر مستلقيًا بجانب سيارة السفاري، قبل أن ينهض فجأة ويطاردها ثم يقفز من نافذتها، ليصيب الطفل الذي كان يمد يده عبر الفتحة.

وبحسب السلطات، فإن الطفل الذي يُدعى سوهاس تلقى إسعافات أولية في موقع الحادث، قبل نقله إلى المستشفى حيث خضع للعلاج اللازم، وغادر لاحقًا بعد استقرار وضعه الصحي.

وبحسب موقع "أسوشيتد برس"، أكد المدير التنفيذي للحديقة، سوريا سين، أن الحادث وقع أثناء جولة في حافلة غير مكيفة، موضحًا أن النمر تمكن من خدش يد الطفل التي كانت في متناول الحيوان.

وأشار إلى أن السلطات فتحت تحقيقًا في الواقعة لبحث إجراءات السلامة، ومنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث مستقبلًا.
 
وأكدت إدارة الحديقة أنها اتخذت بالفعل إجراءات لتعزيز السلامة، من بينها تغطية الفتحات وإصدار تعليمات مشددة للسائقين.
