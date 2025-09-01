Advertisement

منوعات

بأعجوبة… طفل ينجو بعد وقوفه على مسار قطار مرتفع (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-09-2025 | 23:00
أثار حادث مروع في حديقة هيرشي بارك بولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية صدمة واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد انتشار فيديو يظهر طفلًا صغيرًا يمشي بمفرده على مسار لعبة ترفيهية مرتفعة، قبل أن يتدخل أحد المارة لإنقاذه.


ويُظهر الفيديو الطفل يتجول داخل المبنى الضيق دون أي حزام أمان، ما أثار ذعر المارة ومخاوف كبيرة على سلامته.
وقع الحادث على مسار قطار "كابيتال بلو كروس" أحادي السكة، الذي يوفر جولة صوتية للزوار على ارتفاع يزيد عن 6 أمتار عن الأرض.


وأكدت شركة هيرشي للترفيه والمنتجعات أن الطفل انفصل عن والديه قبل دخوله منطقة آمنة في المونوريل، مشيرة إلى أن الرحلة كانت متوقفة وقت وقوع الحادث.


وصرح متحدث باسم الشركة أن الطفل دخل منطقة آمنة داخل المونوريل، وأن المسار كان مغلقًا ومحميًا بسلسلة وبوابة دوارة.

 
وفي لحظة شجاعة، صعد أحد المارة إلى المسار واقترب من الطفل بحذر، حمله بين ذراعيه، وساعده زائر آخر على النزول بسلام.


لحسن الحظ، لم يصب الطفل بأذى وتمت إعادة لم شمله مع عائلته بعد نحو 20 دقيقة من الإبلاغ عن اختفائه، وفقًا لتأكيد الشرطة.
 
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

ولاية بنسلفانيا

الأمريكية

حسن الحظ

باسم ال

أمريكي

المون

هيرشي

جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24