بالفيديو.. شاهدوا لحظة انهيار جزء من مبنى شاهق

Lebanon 24
01-10-2025 | 23:00
أعلنت إدارة مكافحة الحرائق الأميركية، اليوم الأربعاء، عن انهيار جزء من مبنى سكني مرتفع في مدينة نيويورك.

ووفقًا لما نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية، وقع الحادث بعد دقائق من الساعة الثامنة صباحًا في منطقة "موت هافن".

ووثق مقطع فيديو العشرات من رجال الأطفاء في محيط المبنى، المكون من 20 طابقا.

وأفادت التقارير بوقوع انفجار غاز في المبنى، ولم يُبلّغ عن وقوع إصابات.

