بالفيديو.. شاهدوا لحظة انهيار جزء من مبنى شاهق

❗️⚠️🇺🇸 - A gas explosion rocked a Bronx apartment building this morning, triggering a partial collapse in the Mott Haven neighborhood. A new york city official confirmed no injuries have been reported so far.
Firefighters and police swarmed the scene at the 20-story NYCHA… pic.twitter.com/7RayBTmGEK
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 1, 2025
