لأنّه طالبه بدفع الرسوم.. ابن مسؤول يتهجم على موظف ويبرحه ضربًا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-10-2025 | 01:09
أثار حادث مروع غضباً واسعاً في الهند بعد أن هاجم سامارثجودا باتيل، نجل زعيم في حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا الحاكم، أحد موظفي تحصيل الرسوم المرورية لمجرد طلبه دفع الرسوم المستحقة.

تم توثيق الحادث الذي وقع في ساحة تحصيل الرسوم بمنطقة فيجايابورا-كالابوراجي بكاميرات المراقبة، حيث أظهر الفيديو المنتشر على نطاق واسع فقدان سامارثجودا لأعصابه بعد طلب دفع رسوم مروريته الرياضية السوداء. واشتد الموقف عندما سأله الموظف عن أي "فيجايجودا باتيل" يقصد، ليقفز من السيارة ويصرخ: "هل تعرف من هو والدي؟" قبل تنفيذ الاعتداء.

تعرض الموظف سانجابا للضرب المبرح على يد سامارثجودا ومجموعة من أصدقائه، مما استدعى تدخل زملائه لوقف الاعتداء، ونقله إلى مستشفى قريب لتلقي العلاج.
لم يصدر حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا أي بيان رسمي بشأن الحادث، كما لم يُعرف بعد ما إذا كان الموظف الضحية قد تقدم بشكوى رسمية ضد نجل الزعيم الحزبي.

يُذكر أن والد سامارثجودا، فيجاي غودا باتيل، هو زعيم بارز في الحزب الحاكم، وقد خاض الانتخابات البرلمانية عدة مرات منذ 2008 دون تحقيق الفوز، في حين يشغل المقعد حالياً وزير الصناعات في ولاية كارناتاكا. (news18)
