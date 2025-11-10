Advertisement

متفرقات

في أقل من 10 دقائق.. بيع ساعة نادرة بـ17.6 مليون دولار

Lebanon 24
10-11-2025 | 14:00
أعلنت دار المزادات "فيليبس" بيع ساعة من طراز باتيك فيليب بيربتشوال كالندر مقابل 17.6 مليون دولار في سويسرا، متجاوزة السعر الذي حققته النسخة نفسها عام 2016.
 وتعود الساعة، التي تحمل الرقم المرجعي 1518، إلى عام 1943 وصُنعت من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ، وهي واحدة من أربع ساعات فقط معروفة بهذه الخامة، ما يجعلها أكثر ندرة من النسخ الذهبية.

وجرى بيع الساعة خلال مزاد لم يستغرق أكثر من عشر دقائق، وفاز بها مزايد عبر الهاتف بعد منافسة بين خمسة مشاركين. وتُعد باتيك فيليب 1518 أول ساعة كرونوغراف بتقويم دائم تُنتج على نطاق واسع، إذ صُنع منها حوالي 280 نموذجًا معظمها من الذهب.

وخلال المزاد الذي استضافته جنيف على مدى يومين، بلغت مبيعات 207 قطع أكثر من 82.8 مليون دولار، في رقم قياسي يعتبر الأعلى في تاريخ مزادات الساعات، ما يعزز مكانة هذا الطراز كأحد أبرز الساعات الكلاسيكية في العالم.
 
منوعات

