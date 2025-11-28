Advertisement

سيارة تقتحم منزلاً.. ومسنّة تنجو من الموت (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-11-2025 | 00:41
نجت امرأة مسنّة من حادث مروّع في الهند، بعدما اقتحمت سيارة دفع رباعي مسرعة بوابة منزلها في وقت متأخر من ليلة الإثنين، واندفعت مباشرةً إلى موقف السيارات حيث كانت تستريح على أريكة.
 
الحادث، الذي وثقته كاميرات المراقبة، أظهر السيارة السوداء وهي تخرج عن السيطرة، تخترق البوابة المعدنية وتصطدم بقوة داخل المنزل، ما تسبب بتدمير الأثاث والمقتنيات حول المرأة التي نجت بفارق ثوانٍ ودون إصابات خطيرة، وفق ما تداوله الجيران.

أثار الحادث غضبًا واسعًا ومخاوف متجددة من القيادة المتهوّرة في الأحياء السكنية المكتظة في دلهي، حيث يؤكد السكان أن حوادث مماثلة باتت تتكرر بشكل لافت. 
