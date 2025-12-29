تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

بالفيديو... حريق في دار مسنين بإندونيسيا يخلف 16 قتيلاً

Lebanon 24
29-12-2025 | 02:24
أسفر حريق شب في دار لرعاية المسنين بجزيرة سولاويزيفي في أندونيسيا مساء الأحد عن وفاة أكثر من 16 شخصًا وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين، وفق ما أفاد به مسؤول محلي.

وقال رئيس وكالة الإطفاء والإنقاذ المحلية، جيمي روتينسولو، لوكالة "فرانس برس" يوم الاثنين:"هناك 16 وفاة، فيما أصيب ثلاثة أشخاص بحروق". 

وأوضح أن عناصر الإطفاء أُبلغوا بالحريق عند الساعة 8,31 مساء (12,31 بتوقيت غرينتش) في دار لرعاية المسنين في مانادو، عاصمة مقاطعة سولاويزي الشمالية، مضيفا أن الحريق أخمد بعد حوالي ساعة.


ولفت المسؤول إلى أنه عُثر على العديد من جثث الضحايا داخل غرفهم، مضيفا أن العديد من النزلاء المسنين كانوا على الأرجح يستريحون في غرفهم مساء عندما اندلع الحريق.


وتمكّنت السلطات من إجلاء 12 شخصا، غير مصابين بأذى، ونقلهم إلى مستشفى محلي، بحسب روتينسولو.


وأظهرت لقطات بثتها محطة "مترو تي في" المحلية النيران وهي تلتهم الدار فيما كان سكان محليون يساعدون في إجلاء شخص مسن. (آرم نيوز) 





