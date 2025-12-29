بالفيديو... حريق في دار مسنين بإندونيسيا يخلف 16 قتيلاً

أسفر حريق شب في دار لرعاية المسنين بجزيرة سولاويزيفي في أندونيسيا مساء الأحد عن وفاة أكثر من 16 شخصًا وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين، وفق ما أفاد به مسؤول محلي.
وقال رئيس وكالة الإطفاء والإنقاذ المحلية، جيمي روتينسولو، لوكالة "فرانس برس" يوم الاثنين:"هناك 16 وفاة، فيما أصيب ثلاثة أشخاص بحروق".
