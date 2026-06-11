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بالفيديو: اعترض على البصق في الشارع.. فتعرض للضرب وكُسرت ساقه

Lebanon 24
11-06-2026 | 01:17
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بالفيديو: اعترض على البصق في الشارع.. فتعرض للضرب وكُسرت ساقه
بالفيديو: اعترض على البصق في الشارع.. فتعرض للضرب وكُسرت ساقه photos 0
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تعرض رجل مسن في مدينة ثين الهندية، لاعتداء عنيف، بعدما اعترض على قيام سائق بالبصق على الرصيف أمام مستشفى جوبيتر مساء الثلاثاء، ما أدى إلى إصابته بكسر في ساقه.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع السائق نيشانت دار شوكلا، البالغ 40 عاماً، وهو يبصق على الرصيف، قبل أن يواجهه الرجل المسن، ليرد عليه بدفعه أرضاً وضربه ومحاولة الاعتداء عليه بحجر.

وكان الضحية، البالغ 70 عاماً، يتمشى مع زوجته عندما وقع الإشكال، قبل أن يسقط أرضاً مصاباً بكسر في ساقه، وسط صدمة المارة.
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وعقب انتشار الفيديو، وجّه رئيس الوزراء ديفيندرا فادنافيس ونائبه إيكناث شيندي مفوض شرطة ثين أشوتوش دومبري باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة بحق المتهم.

وبحسب تقارير محلية، أمر شيندي بتوجيه تهمة الشروع في القتل إلى شوكلا، فيما أثارت الحادثة موجة غضب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة سريعة وإنصاف الضحية.

وكان الرجل المسن قد تردد بداية في تقديم شكوى، قبل أن تُسجل القضية بناءً على شكوى من نيتيش باتول، عضو حزب "شيف سينا". ووجهت السلطات إلى شوكلا تهمتي الشروع في القتل والإهانة المتعمدة بقصد إثارة الشغب.

وبعد انتشار الفيديو، تمكن عناصر محليون من حزب "شيف سينا" من تعقب المتهم خلال ساعتين وتسليمه إلى شرطة فارتاكناغار.


وقال مسؤول في الشرطة إن المحققين يراجعون الفيديو وإفادات الشهود وأدلة أخرى لإعادة بناء تسلسل ما جرى، مشيراً إلى أن استخدام الحجر يخضع لتدقيق قانوني خاص.
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