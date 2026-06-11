بالفيديو: اعترض على البصق في الشارع.. فتعرض للضرب وكُسرت ساقه

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
SHOCKING 🚨 An auto driver beats an elderly man in Thane who simply advised him not to litter on road.
Senior citizen has sustained a fracture in his leg and is in hospital 😳
Later, Shiv Sena workers tracked down the auto driver. https://t.co/ls9OAevhXR
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 10, 2026
SHOCKING 🚨 An auto driver beats an elderly man in Thane who simply advised him not to litter on road.
Senior citizen has sustained a fracture in his leg and is in hospital 😳
Later, Shiv Sena workers tracked down the auto driver. https://t.co/ls9OAevhXR
BIG UPDATE 🚨 Auto driver arrested by Police.
Shiv Sena workers tracked down the auto driver who beat a senior citizen in Thane for simply asking him not to spit & gargle on road 😳
The senior citizen is currently hospitalized with a fractured leg.pic.twitter.com/fHJyJBkk8i https://t.co/kMMjjADC84
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 10, 2026
BIG UPDATE 🚨 Auto driver arrested by Police.
Shiv Sena workers tracked down the auto driver who beat a senior citizen in Thane for simply asking him not to spit & gargle on road 😳
The senior citizen is currently hospitalized with a fractured leg.pic.twitter.com/fHJyJBkk8i https://t.co/kMMjjADC84