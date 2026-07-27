صراخ وهلع في صفوف المسافرين.. حيوان يسقط من سقف صالة أحد المطارات (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🦝 A raccoon fell onto people’s heads right inside a New York airport
How the little animal ended up above the terminal ceiling remains a mystery — as does what it was doing there.
After the fall, the furry intruder immediately fled, giving passengers quite a scare.
*This… pic.twitter.com/19Ed6Cp1gW
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 27, 2026
🦝 A raccoon fell onto people’s heads right inside a New York airport
How the little animal ended up above the terminal ceiling remains a mystery — as does what it was doing there.
After the fall, the furry intruder immediately fled, giving passengers quite a scare.
*This… pic.twitter.com/19Ed6Cp1gW