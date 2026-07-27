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صراخ وهلع في صفوف المسافرين.. حيوان يسقط من سقف صالة أحد المطارات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-07-2026 | 04:00
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صراخ وهلع في صفوف المسافرين.. حيوان يسقط من سقف صالة أحد المطارات (فيديو)
صراخ وهلع في صفوف المسافرين.. حيوان يسقط من سقف صالة أحد المطارات (فيديو) photos 0
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حادثة غير مألوفة شهدها مطار لاغوارديا في مدينة نيويورك الأميركية، حيث سقط "راكون" بري من سقف صالة تابعة لشركة "سبيريت إيرلاينز" ما تسبب في حالة من الدهشة والذعر بين المسافرين.

وأظهر فيديو انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لحظة سقوط الحيوان بشكل مفاجئ داخل صالة الانتظار، وسط ردود فعل متفاجئة من الحاضرين الذين حاولوا الابتعاد عن المكان وعلا صراخ بعضهم خوفا.
 
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وأكدت شركة "سبيريت إيرلاينز" أنها تواصلت مع الجهات المختصة بمكافحة الحياة البرية للتعامل مع الراكون وإخراجه من منطقة الصالة، مشيرة إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الموقف.

ولم تكشف الشركة عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الحادث، كما لم يتم الإعلان عن وقوع إصابات بين المسافرين أو العاملين، أو عن وجود تأثيرات على حركة الرحلات في المطار. (إرم نيوز)

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إشكال داخل مجلس النواب.. تصويت يتحوّل إلى "صراخ"!
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"صراخ" في أروقة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية.. خلاف يندلع بسبب إيران!
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وزير المالية حدّد أصول إستيفاء رسم خروج المسافرين جواً وبحراً
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