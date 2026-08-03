بالفيديو والصور.. الكلاب تتحدى الأمواج في بطولة عالمية

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Surf's pup! Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica was host to one of the Bay Area's most fun events of the year. Several thousand people crowded the beach on Saturday to watch dogs compete against each other on the waves in the 10th annual World Dog Surfing Championships. The dogs were… pic.twitter.com/5S36uKEr0d
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 2, 2026
Surf's pup! Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica was host to one of the Bay Area's most fun events of the year. Several thousand people crowded the beach on Saturday to watch dogs compete against each other on the waves in the 10th annual World Dog Surfing Championships. The dogs were… pic.twitter.com/5S36uKEr0d
Canines compete in the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 1, 2026. The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. pic.twitter.com/V9g3pR5pl8
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 1, 2026
Canines compete in the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 1, 2026. The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. pic.twitter.com/V9g3pR5pl8