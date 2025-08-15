Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

تايلور سويفت: هذا موعد صدور ألبومها الجديد!

Lebanon 24
15-08-2025 | 23:00
في منشور على منصة "إكس"، كشفت النجمة العالمية تايلور سويفت عن موعد صدور ألبومها الجديد "The Life Of A Showgirl".

ونشرت سويفت صورة غلاف ألبومها الجديد، معلنةً أنه سيصدر في 3 تشرين الأول المقبل.

كما كشفت سويفت عن قائمة أغاني الألبوم المكوّن من 12 أغنية.
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24