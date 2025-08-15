تايلور سويفت: هذا موعد صدور ألبومها الجديد!

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z
Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and taylor swift
📸: mert alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025
