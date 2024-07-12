Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مقابلة عمل في فندق كادت أنّ تنتهي بكارثة... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما جرى

Lebanon 24
12-07-2024
أظهر فيديو مئات الشباب وهم يتجمعون عند مدخل فندق في ولاية هندية لتقديم ملفاتهم للعمل.
 
وكان الحشد كبيرا جدا لدرجة أن بعض المتقدمين وقفوا على الحواجز الحديدية الجانبية التي انهارت في النهاية على الأرض ووقع عدد من المتقدمين فوق بعضهم على الأرض، ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن وقوع إصابات.

إلا أنه حصل شجار بين بعض المتقدمين الذين كانوا يتدافعون لشق طريقهم إلى داخل الفندق. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
