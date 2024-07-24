Advertisement

بالفيديو.. ضربة روسية واحدة دمّرت 300 مسيرة أوكرانية

24-07-2024 | 10:09
تمكنت قوات روسية من تدمير أكثر من 300 طائرة مسيرة، ونشرت فيديو، لتدمير الموقع.

وقالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم الأربعاء، إن مقطع الفيديو يصور عملية تدمير مركز قيادة عسكري تابع للقوات الأوكرانية في ضواحي بلدة "كراسني ليمان" الواقعة في مقاطعة دونيتسك.

وأظهر المقطع المنشور عملية تدمير مركز القيادة الأوكراني، الذي احتوى بداخله، وفقا لمعلومات الاستخباراتية الروسية، مركز تحكم بالطائرات المسيرة ومخزنا يحتوي على نحو 300 طائرة مسيرة.
 
وأشارت الوزارة، في بيان لها، إلى أن عملية تدمير المركز جاءت من خلال استخدام القوات الروسية نظام الصواريخ العملياتية التكتيكية "إسكندر إم"، حيث تم تدمير المقر بأكمله ومعه مركبتين عسكريتين، بالإضافة إلى رادار هوائي وعدد آخر من المعدات والتقنيات العسكرية الأوكرانية. (سكاي نيوز)


