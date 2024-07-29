Advertisement

انفجار كبير في مصنع للمواد الكيميائية في بلغاريا.. ماذا عن الإصابات؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-07-2024 | 07:39
وقع انفجار كبير في مصنع سفيلوزا للكيماويات في مدينة سفيشتوف في شمال بلغاريا.

وأعلنت السلطات المحلية إصابة شخصين، حسبما ذكرت الإذاعة الوطنية البلغارية.

وقال مدير المصنع ميخائيل كولشيف: "وقع الانفجار بعد أن اشتعلت النيران في المصنع، ولم يتم رصد العواقب بعد".

ووفقا له، أصيب موظف في المصنع بالإضافة إلى أحد رجال الإطفاء، ولم تكن هناك حاجة للمساعدة الطبية.
 
