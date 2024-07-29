انفجار كبير في مصنع للمواد الكيميائية في بلغاريا.. ماذا عن الإصابات؟ (فيديو)

#ICYMI
A massive explosion took place at a fireworks factory in #Bulgaria.
A #fireworks depot, located in close proximity to the town of Elin Pelin and the village of Gara Elin Pelin near #Sofia, the #InteriorMinistry said that two employees were severely injured.
🙏🏽 Prayers pic.twitter.com/o98si0Y4SZ
— RezZureKtedPoeT 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@RezZureKtedPoeT) July 28, 2024
#ICYMI
A massive explosion took place at a fireworks factory in #Bulgaria.
A #fireworks depot, located in close proximity to the town of Elin Pelin and the village of Gara Elin Pelin near #Sofia, the #InteriorMinistry said that two employees were severely injured.
🙏🏽 Prayers pic.twitter.com/o98si0Y4SZ