عربي-دولي

في لندن.. طعن ابنة الـ 11 عامًا وامرأة أخرى (صور)

Lebanon 24
12-08-2024 | 09:26
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها ألقت القبض على رجل بعد طعن فتاة تبلغ من العمر 11 عاما وامرأة تبلغ من العمر 34 عاما في ساحة ليستر، وهي منطقة بوسط لندن تحظى بشعبية لدى السياح.
 
وقالت الشرطة في منشور عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس": "الضباط في مكان حادث الطعن في ليستر سكوير. تم القبض على رجل وهو رهن الاحتجاز. لا نعتقد أن هناك أي مشتبه بهم بارزين. تم نقل الضحيتين، إلى المستشفى وننتظر تحديثا لحالتهما".

وقال متحدث باسم خدمة الإسعاف في لندن إنه تم استدعاء المسعفين في الساعة 11:36 بتوقيت غرينتش بعد الإبلاغ عن حادث طعن، مبينا "أننا قدمنا العلاج إلى طفلة وامرأة بالغة في مكان الحادث وتم نقلهما إلى مركز كبير لعلاج الصدمات".

