Advertisement

عربي-دولي

متضامنون مع فلسطين يُقاطعون خطاب كامالا هاريس.. كيف ردّت الأخيرة عليهم؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-08-2024 | 00:36
A-
A+
Doc-P-1240670-638606004326961629.png
Doc-P-1240670-638606004326961629.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قطع المتضامنون مع قطاع غزة والشعب الفلسطيني خطاب المرشحة الديمقراطية للرئاسة الأميركية كامالا هاريس مرتين على الأقل، في ولاية جورجيا، عبر ترديد هتافات تطالب بوقف إطلاق النار.

ورفع المتظاهرون أصواتهم وطالبوا بالضغط على إسرائيل وإعلان وقف إطلاق النار، وإنهاء العدوان على القطاع، ووقف قتل الفلسطينيين.

وقالت هاريس: "اسمحوا لي أن أقول شيئا: نحن نناضل من أجل الديمقراطية.. لكل شخص الحق، ويجب أن يسمع صوته، أنا أتحدث الآن، ولكن فيما يتعلق بالموضوع سأقول هذا، الرئيس وأنا نعمل على مدار الساعة، يتعين علينا التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الرهائن، ووقف إطلاق النار الآن".

وفي تصريحات أخرى، عقب اجتماعها الانتخابي قالت هاريس، إن "لإسرائيل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها والطريقة التي تدافع بها مهمة للغاية".

وتابعت: "لن يكون هناك تغيير في السياسة الأميركية بشأن إرسال الأسلحة إلى إسرائيل". (عربي 21)
 
Advertisement
 
 
 
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:52 | 2024-08-30
05:50 | 2024-08-30
05:44 | 2024-08-30
05:37 | 2024-08-30
05:00 | 2024-08-30
04:30 | 2024-08-30
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24