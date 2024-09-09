Advertisement

عربي-دولي

استنفار أمني في ستوكهولم.. مسيّرات تحلّق فوق المطار!

Lebanon 24
09-09-2024 | 06:25
أغلقت السلطات في ستوكهولم مطار أرلاندا، بعد أن تمّ رصد 4 مسيّرات تحلّق فوقه.

وأكّدت صحيفة "داغينز نيهيتر" أن موظفي مركز القيادة والتحكم في المطار دقوا ناقوس الخطر فور رصدهم المسيّرات.

وتمّ تحويل 5 رحلات كان من المفترض أن تهبط في أرلاندا إلى مطارات أخرى في الجزأين الأوسط والغربي من البلاد.

وتمّ إغلاق المجال الجوي للعاصمة بالكامل لساعات عدة، لكن أُعيد فتحه الساعة 03:30 بالتوقيت المحلي.

وانتشرت المروحيات في سماء ستوكهولم، كما وصلت دوريات الشرطة إلى المطار فور إعلامهم بالحادث.
 
