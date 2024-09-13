Advertisement

ما الذّي دفع بـ" بايدن" لإرتداء قبعة ترامب؟

13-09-2024 | 15:49
كشف البيت الأبيض عن السبب الذي دفع الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، ارتداء قبعة حمراء اللون، تحمل اسم سلفه والمرشح الرئاسي الأميركي، دونالد ترامب، وذلك خلال حدث لإحياء الذكرى الـ23 لهجمات 11 أيلول عام 2001.


وتظهر لقطات من داخل محطة الإطفاء نُشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بايدن وهو يتحدث مع أشخاص، ويتفاعل مع رجل يرتدي قبعة حمراء مكتوب عليها "ترامب 2024".

بعد ذلك، قدم بايدن للرجل قبعة عليها ختم الرئاسة الأميركية، قائلا إنه سيوقع عليها، لينفذ وعده بالفعل ويهديه القبعة الموقعة، ثم يعرض مقايضتها بقبعة ترامب.

وفور مسك بايدن قبعة ترامب، دعاه العديد من المتجمّعين لارتدائها، فيصرخ قائلا: "لن أذهب إلى هذا الحد!" قبل أن يرتديها، وسط هتافات عالية.

وأوضح البيت الأبيض في وقت لاحق، أنها "كانت طريقة للتأكيد على موضوع الوحدة في ذلك اليوم". 
