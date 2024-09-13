ما الذّي دفع بـ" بايدن" لإرتداء قبعة ترامب؟

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.
As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024
