Advertisement

عربي-دولي

انفجار ضخم في ولاية أميركية.. فما القصة؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-10-2024 | 08:46
A-
A+
Doc-P-1271408-638659841435556701.PNG
Doc-P-1271408-638659841435556701.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
اندلع حريق ضخم جراء حدوث انفجارات في مصنع لإعادة تدوير بطاريات الليثيوم في فريدريك تاون بولاية ميسوري الأميركية، ما دفع السلطات المحلية لإخلاء المنطقة المحيطة بالمصنع.

وانتشرت مقاطع فيديو تظهر لحظة الانفجار الذي هز المصنع، بعد اندلاع حريق في مصنع لمعالجة بطاريات الليثيوم أيون مملوك لشركة Critical Mineral Recovery.


بدورها، قالت الشركة على موقعها على الإنترنت، إن المصنع الذي تبلغ مساحته 225 ألف قدم مربع يستخدم "لإعادة تدوير المواد المتعلقة ببطاريات الليثيوم أيون من الشركات المصنعة للبطاريات، ومصنعي المعدات الأصلية للسيارات، وتجار البطاريات، والقائمين بإعادة التدوير، والمعالجات في جميع أنحاء العالم"، واصفة بأنه "أحد من أكبر مرافق معالجة بطاريات الليثيوم أيون في العالم".
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:29 | 2024-10-31
10:28 | 2024-10-31
10:24 | 2024-10-31
10:14 | 2024-10-31
10:13 | 2024-10-31
10:02 | 2024-10-31
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24