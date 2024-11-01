Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو أثار الجدل... "كامالا هاريس مُقيّدة بسلاسل"! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-11-2024 | 11:32
Doc-P-1271977-638660791560956940.jpg
Doc-P-1271977-638660791560956940.jpg photos 0
أثار موكب عيد الهالوين في مدينة ماونت بليزانت في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأميركية ردود فعل عنيفة بسبب عرض ذي طابع سياسي.

ووثق الفيديو الرئيس الأميركي السابق دونالد ترامب يقتاد نائبة الرئيس الحالي كامالا هاريس مقيدة بالسلاسل في مؤخرة مركبة تحمل شخصا يرتدي قناع ترامب.

وقال البعض إن موكب عيد الهالوين يكشف كراهية صريحة.

وأفادت عمدة مدينة ماونت بليزانت ديان بيلي أن البلدة تبحث في كيفية السماح لهذا العرض بالسير في موكب في شوارع المدينة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
 
فيديو
