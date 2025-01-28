Advertisement

إنجاز علمي.. "شمس اصطناعية" تضيء 18 دقيقة

28-01-2025 | 07:42
نجح العلماء في الصين في تحقيق إنجاز علمي مذهل، حيث تمكنوا من تشغيل مفاعل الاندماج النووي "EAST" لأكثر من 1000 ثانية، محققين رقماً قياسياً جديداً في محاولاتهم لتقليد الشمس على الأرض.

وبحسب موقع "ScienceAlert" للأبحات العلمية، استمر الجهاز في العمل لمدة 1066 ثانية، أي حوالي 18 دقيقة، وهي المدة الأطول التي يتم خلالها الحفاظ على البلازما العالية الحرارة والمستقرة داخل المفاعل.

وتعتبر هذه التجربة جزءًا من مشروع أوسع يهدف إلى تطوير تكنولوجيا الاندماج النووي، وهي العملية التي تحاكي الطريقة التي تنتج بها الشمس طاقتها، والتي تعتمد على دمج ذرات الهيدروجين معًا لإطلاق طاقة هائلة. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
