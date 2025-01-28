بالفيديو.. حريق يلتهم طائرة في داخلها ركاب

Fire breaks out on an Air Busan A321 bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the tail section of the aircraft.
All 170 passengers and crew evacuated, and there were no casualties,…
— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 28, 2025
#BREAKING: New images reveal devastating aftermath of Air Busan A321 fire at Gimhae Airport
The 2007-built Airbus A321-231 (HL7763) was preparing for departure to Hong Kong with 176 onboard.
Fire erupted in the tail section at 10:26 p.m.
All occupants evacuated; 3 sustained…
— Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) January 28, 2025
