عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. حريق يلتهم طائرة في داخلها ركاب

Lebanon 24
28-01-2025 | 15:45
اندلعت نيران في طائرة ركاب بعد وقت قصير من هبوطها في مطار بمدينة بوسان الكورية الجنوبية مساء يوم الثلاثاء.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء "يونهاب" الكورية الجوبية الرسمية أن جميع الركاب الـ 169 وأفراد الطاقم السبعة تمكنوا من الفرار بسلام عن طريق سطح مائل قابل للنفخ.
وذكر التقرير الخاص بوكالة الأنباء الكورية أن ثلاثة أشخاص تعرضوا لإصابات طفيفة. (سكاي نيوز)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

