"أظهرت قلة احترام لأميركا".. شاهدوا فيديو توبيخ ترامب لزيلينسكي

.@POTUS: "I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets... You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don't have any cards." pic.twitter.com/qbRctLSkA9
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025
.@POTUS: "I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets... You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don't have any cards." pic.twitter.com/qbRctLSkA9