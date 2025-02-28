Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"أظهرت قلة احترام لأميركا".. شاهدوا فيديو توبيخ ترامب لزيلينسكي

Lebanon 24
28-02-2025 | 13:37
A-
A+
Doc-P-1327280-638763722490583073.jpg
Doc-P-1327280-638763722490583073.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
بشكل غير متوقع، تدهور اللقاء المرتقب بين الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب والرئيس الأوكراني فولودومير زيلينسكي بالبيت الأبيض، وتحول إلى "تلاسن" بين الرئيسين.


وخلال اللقاء في المكتب البيضاوي، ظهر ترامب وهو في حالة عصبية، وهو يقول لزيلينسكي إنه منح أوكرانيا الكثير من الأسلحة التي ساعدتها في الحرب ضد روسيا.

وقال ترامب بشكل غاضب لزيلينسكي: "باراك أوباما منحكم الالملاءات وأنا منحتكم الجافلين (صاروخ مضاد للدروع)".

Advertisement


وشدد ترامب بعدها لزيلينسكي: "يجب أن تكون ممتنا لي، أنت لا تمتلك بطاقات اللعب بدوننا، ستمتلكها فقط معنا".

ورد زيلينسكي بقوة: "أنا لست هنا لألعب الورق".

واستمر ترامب في توبيخ زيلينسكي قائلا: "أنت تقامر بإطلاق حرب عالمية ثالثة، ما تفعله يتضمن قلة احترام لدولتنا".

وكان من المفترض أن يوقع زيلينسكي اتفاقية تعاون اقتصادي تمنح الولايات المتحدة حق الوصول إلى المعادن الأوكرانية وغيرها من الموارد الطبيعية، مثل النفط والغاز. (سكاي نيوز)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
16:45 | 2025-02-28
16:34 | 2025-02-28
16:17 | 2025-02-28
16:00 | 2025-02-28
15:23 | 2025-02-28
15:10 | 2025-02-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24