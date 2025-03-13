بالفيديو.. بركان هائل في آلاسكا على وشك الثوران

The likelihood of an eruption in the next weeks or months at Mount Spurr, a volcano near Alaska’s largest city of Anchorage, has increased, according to volcanologists.
Significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions were detected during overflights of Mount Spurr, according to… pic.twitter.com/zboQMn0aMF
— Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) March 13, 2025
The likelihood of an eruption in the next weeks or months at Mount Spurr, a volcano near Alaska’s largest city of Anchorage, has increased, according to volcanologists.
Significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions were detected during overflights of Mount Spurr, according to… pic.twitter.com/zboQMn0aMF