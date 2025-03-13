Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. بركان هائل في آلاسكا على وشك الثوران

Lebanon 24
13-03-2025
حذّر مرصد "بركان آلاسكا"، من احتمال حدوث ثوران قريب في جبل سبور، مع تصاعد النشاط البركاني.

وأظهر بركان بالقرب من أكبر مدن آلاسكا علامات جديدة على الاضطرابات، حيث قال خبراء إن احتمال حدوث ثوران بركاني في جبل سبور خلال الأسابيع أو الأشهر القليلة المقبلة قد ازداد.

وقال المرصد إنه قام خلال عمليات التحليق الأخيرة بقياس"انبعاثات غازات بركانية مرتفعة بشكل ملحوظ"، وأضاف أن العلامات تشير إلى احتمال حدوث ثوران بركاني، وإن لم يكن مؤكدًا، في الأسابيع أو الأشهر المقبلة.

وتوقع المرصد في بيان "أن نرى المزيد من الزيادات في النشاط الزلزالي، وانبعاثات الغازات، وتسخين السطح قبل حدوث ثوران بركاني، إذا حدث... وقد تثير هذه الاضطرابات القوية أيامًا إلى أسابيع من التحذير الإضافي". (ارم)

