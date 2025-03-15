Advertisement

أخطر إرهابيي العالم.. ترامب يُعلن مقتل زعيم داعش في العراق وفيديو يوثق لحظة اغتياله

Lebanon 24
15-03-2025 | 00:28
Doc-P-1333484-638776170702510463.jpg
بعدما أعلن رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني أمس الجمعة مقتل عبدالله مكي مصلح الرفيعي، القيادي الكبير في تنظيم داعش، أطل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب معلقاً.

ففي منشور على حسابه في "تروث سوشيال"، قال ترامب اليوم السبت إن زعيم داعش الهارب في العراق قتل.

"لاحقوه بلا هوادة"

كما أضاف أن مقاتلي أميركا البواسل لاحقوه بلا هوادة، وأنهوا حياته البائسة، مع عضو آخر من التنظيم بالتنسيق مع الحكومة العراقية وحكومة إقليم كردستان.

وختم مشدداً على أن السلام يفرض أحياناً بالقوة.

بدورها، نشرت القيادة الأميركية المركزية على "إكس" فيديو لعملية اغتيال "أبو خديجة".
 
"أخطر إرهابيي العالم"
وكان السوداني كشف أمس عبر منصة إكس أن "الإرهابي عبدالله مكي مصلح الرفيعي المكنى أبو خديجة يعد أحد أخطر الإرهابيين في العراق والعالم".

كما أضاف أن القيادي الذي استهدف بعقوبات أميركية في صيف 2023، "كان يشغل منصب ما يسمى "والي العراق وسوريا" في التنظيم.

لكنه لم يذكر متى قُتل، مكتفيا بالإشادة بالعملية التي نفذتها الاستخبارات العراقية بالتعاون مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة.
 
 
 
"10 ملايين دولار"
في حين كشفت الأمم المتحدة في تقرير مفصل لها مطلع العام الحالي (2025) أن مكي كان يدير "مكاتب داعش التي تغطّي" العراق وسوريا وتركيا ومنطقة الشام برمّتها.

ورغم مقتل نصف القياديين الكبار في داعش، وتراجع عملياته في العراق، حذرت الأمم المتحدة من أن يستغل التنظيم انعدام الاستقرار في سوريا لتعزيز موقعه.

كما رجحت أن "يكون داعش قد استمرّ في النفاذ إلى احتياطات طائلة من السيولة بقيمة تقدّر بحوالي 10 ملايين دولار في العراق وسوريا".

يذكر أن القوات العراقية المدعومة من التحالف الدولي كانت هزمت داعش الذي أقام ما سماه "الخلافة" عام 2014، في أواخر 2017.

ليخسر التنظيم بعد ذلك بعامين آخر أراضيه في سوريا.

إلا أنه حافظ على وجوده في الصحراء السورية وفي بعض المناطق العراقية، وشهد العراق هجمات في المناطق الريفية إلى حد كبير.(العربية)



