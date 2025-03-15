أخطر إرهابيي العالم.. ترامب يُعلن مقتل زعيم داعش في العراق وفيديو يوثق لحظة اغتياله

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2
On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader,… pic.twitter.com/rWeEoUY7Lw
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025
