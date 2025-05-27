Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مقتل 2 في إطلاق نار جماعي في ولاية فيلادلفيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-05-2025 | 00:02
شهدت حديقة فيرمونت في ولاية فيلادلفيا الأميركية، حادث إطلاق نار جماعي.
 
وأفادت قناة WPVI التابعة لشبكة abc news اليوم الثلاثاء بأن تسعة أشخاص على الأقل أصيبوا بالرصاص وقُتل اثنان بعد اندلاع إطلاق نار مساء أمس في حديقة فيرمونت في فيلادلفيا.
 
01:13 | 2025-05-27
01:03 | 2025-05-27
00:41 | 2025-05-27
00:38 | 2025-05-27
00:33 | 2025-05-27
00:32 | 2025-05-27
