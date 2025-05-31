Advertisement

عربي-دولي

للمرّة الثانية... سيارة تخترق سقف ناد للمحاربين القدامى في أميركا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-05-2025 | 07:56
ارتطمت سيارة بسقف "النادي التذكاري للمحاربين القدامى" في مدينة إكسلسيور سبرينغز الأميركية، للمرة الثانية خلال 3 أشهر فقط.
وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن السيارة انحرفت فجأة عن الطريق المجاور قبل أن تصطدم بقوة بسقف المبنى، حيث تطايرت أجزاء منها في مختلف الاتجاهات.
وبحسب مصادر الشرطة، فإن السائق نجا بإصابات غير خطيرة، فيما كان المبنى خاليا من أي أشخاص وقت وقوع الحادث الذي تم توثيقه بكاميرات المراقبة في المدرسة المجاورة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
