عربي-دولي

"كارثة" في الصين... إليكم ما قام به سائح في موقع أثريّ مهمّ

Lebanon 24
31-05-2025 | 10:23
قفز سائح صيني فوق سياج وهبط على موقع تماثيل محاربي الطين الصينيين، ما ألحق ضررا بتمثالين من الطين.


وكان الرجل البالغ 30 عاما يزور الموقع الأثري في شرق مدينة شيان، والمعروف عالميا بإيوائه تماثيل محاربي الطين للإمبراطور الصيني الأول تشين.
 
وأفادت السلطات المحلية في بيان أن الرجل "تسلق السياج وشبكة الحماية وقفز"، لافتة إلى أنه جرى تشخيص حالته على أنه "مريض نفسي". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
