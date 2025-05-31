"كارثة" في الصين... إليكم ما قام به سائح في موقع أثريّ مهمّ

On the afternoon of May 30, an incident involving tourist vandalism occurred at the Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.
A middle-aged man jumped into Pit No. 3 of the excavation site, resulting in damage to at least two Terracotta Warrior statues. The… pic.twitter.com/rqznkyKWJi
