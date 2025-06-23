Advertisement

عربي-دولي

خلال تجمع جماهيري... هكذا كانت ردة فعل بيرني ساندرز عند علمه بالضربة الأميركية على إيران (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-06-2025 | 08:59
Doc-P-1381152-638862916558913106.jpg
Doc-P-1381152-638862916558913106.jpg photos 0
أقام السيناتور الأميركي بيرني ساندرز تجمعاً جماهيرياً تحت شعار "محاربة الأوليغارشية" في تولسا بولاية أوكلاهوما، عندما تلقى أنباء عن الضربات التي شنها الرئيس دونالد ترامب على إيران.

وبحسب ما نقلته شبكة "سي إن إن" الأميركية، قال ساندرز: "هذا تصريح، تصريح من دونالد ترامب: لقد أكملنا هجومنا الناجح للغاية على المواقع النووية الثلاثة في إيران، إلخ"، قبل أن يهتف الناس باستهجان قائلين: "لا مزيد من الحروب، لا مزيد من الحروب".

وتابع ساندرز بالقول: "هذا الخبر الذي سمعته للتو ليس مُقلقاً فحسب، بل هو أيضاً غير دستوري تماماً. جميعكم يعلم أن الكيان الوحيد القادر على جرّ هذا البلد إلى الحرب هو الكونغرس الأميركي"، مضيفاً: "ليس للرئيس الحق!"

وفي منشور له على موقع "إكس"، الأحد، قال السيناتور الأميركي: "يُكذب على الشعب الأميركي مرة أخرى اليوم. لا يمكننا أن نسمح للتاريخ أن يعيد نفسه. تواجه الولايات المتحدة مشاكل هائلة هنا في الداخل، ويجب علينا معالجتها".

وأكد ساندرز "لا يمكننا أن نسمح لأنفسنا بالانجرار إلى حرب أخرى في الشرق الأوسط بناء على أكاذيب".
 
