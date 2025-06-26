Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو والصور.. استهداف شقة سكنية في طهران!

Lebanon 24
26-06-2025 | 14:06
أفادت "العربية"، مساء اليوم، بأنّ طائرة مسيّرة صغيرة استهدفت شقة في برج سكني وسط العاصمة الإيرانية في طهران.
 
