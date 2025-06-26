بالفيديو والصور.. استهداف شقة سكنية في طهران!

🇮🇷⚡️ - طائرة مسيّرة صغيرة استهدفت شقة في برج سكني وسط العاصمة طهران.#إيران #إسرائيل #أمريكا
🇮🇷⚡️ - A small drone targeted an apartment in a residential tower in central Tehran.#Iran #Israel #USA pic.twitter.com/xZy4ok1LtQ
— The eye of truth (@EyeOfTruthX) June 26, 2025
Advertisement
🇮🇷⚡️ - طائرة مسيّرة صغيرة استهدفت شقة في برج سكني وسط العاصمة طهران.#إيران #إسرائيل #أمريكا
🇮🇷⚡️ - A small drone targeted an apartment in a residential tower in central Tehran.#Iran #Israel #USA pic.twitter.com/xZy4ok1LtQ