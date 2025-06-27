أزمة إنسانية في أفغانستان... الأمم المتحدة تحذر من تفشي الجوع

WFP helped over 2 million women and children in #Afghanistan combat malnutrition last year.
Now with fewer resources, even the most basic support is under threat - for them and the 15 million people across the country facing severe hunger.https://t.co/IGYLuryxgj
— World food Programme (@WFP) June 26, 2025
