عربي-دولي

أزمة إنسانية في أفغانستان... الأمم المتحدة تحذر من تفشي الجوع

Lebanon 24
27-06-2025 | 05:48
أطلق برنامج الأغذية العالمي تحذيرًا جديدًا من تفاقم أزمة الجوع في أفغانستان، مشيرًا إلى أن واحدًا من كل خمسة أفغان يعاني من انعدام الأمن الغذائي، في ظل تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية بشكل متسارع.

وفي بيان صدر يوم الخميس، شدد البرنامج على الحاجة الملحة لتقديم مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة، خاصة في المناطق الحدودية، وذلك لمنع تدهور الوضع بشكل أكبر، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الأفغانية "خاما برس" اليوم الجمعة.

وأكد البرنامج أن الأزمة تتطلب استجابة دولية فورية، في ظل تصاعد الضغوط على المجتمعات المحلية والجهات الإغاثية العاملة في الميدان.
 
وذكر البرنامج في منشور على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "إكس"، أن آلاف الأسر الأفغانية يتم إجبارها على العودة إلى أفغانستان من إيران يوميا. وتشكل تلك العودة القسرية ضغوطا هائلة على المجتمعات المحلية والوكالات الإنسانية التي تعمل على طول الحدود الأفغانية الإيرانية.

ولتلبية الاحتياجات العاجلة، يقدم البرنامج مساعدات طارئة عند المعابر الحدودية، غير أن البرنامج حذر من أن الدعم المستمر مرهون بتأمين تمويل إضافي.

وفي الوقت الحالي، يحتاج البرنامج 25 مليون دولار على الأقل في صورة مساعدات عاجلة للإبقاء على جهود الإغاثة في أفغانستان.


