Advertisement

عربي-دولي

خلال عملية خاصة.. إسرائيل تعلن اعتقال "خلية إيرانية" جنوبي سوريا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-07-2025 | 04:19
A-
A+
Doc-P-1385640-638870520069461716.jpg
Doc-P-1385640-638870520069461716.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأربعاء، اعتقال "خلية إيرانية" خلال عملية خاصة جنوب سوريا الليلة الماضية.

وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان، إن "قوات اللواء 474 التابع للفرقة 210 نفذت الليلة الماضية عملية خاصة للقبض على خلية من المخربين تم تحريكها من قبل إيران في منطقة أم اللوقس وعين البصلي في الجنوب السوري، وذلك بالتعاون مع المحققين الميدانيين المنتمين للوحدة 504".
 
Advertisement
 
 
وأضاف أنه "على ضوء معلومات استخبارية وردت في الأسابيع الأخيرة من جراء التحقيقات نفذت قوات اللواء عملية ليلية مركزة نتج عنها القبض على عدد من المخربين، بالإضافة إلى ذلك، عثرت القوات خلال العملية على وسائل قتالية منها أسلحة وقنابل يدوية في المنطقة التي تم فيها القبض على المخربين".

و‏أكد بيان الجيش الإسرائيلي أن "قوات الفرقة تواصل أعمالها الرامية إلى منع استقرار أي جهة إرهابية في سوريا حماية على مواطني دولة إسرائيل وخاصة سكان هضبة الجولان".

وتأتي العملية التي أعلن عنها الجيش الإسرائيلي، وجرى فيها اعتقال ما وصفه بـ"خلية إيرانية" في جنوب سوريا، في سياق تصاعد التوتر الأمني بين إسرائيل وإيران على الساحة السورية، حيث تخوض تل أبيب منذ سنوات "حرباً بين الحروب" تهدف إلى تقويض التمركز العسكري الإيراني المتزايد في سوريا، وخصوصاً في المناطق القريبة من هضبة الجولان.(سكاي نيوز)

مواضيع ذات صلة
وكالة فارس: اعتقال خلية متعاونة مع إسرائيل في تشغيل مسيرات جنوب غربي إيران
lebanon 24
02/07/2025 15:35:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
واشنطن تعلن اعتقال قيادي في داعش خلال عمليات بالعراق وسوريا نهاية أيار
lebanon 24
02/07/2025 15:35:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إعلام إيراني: اعتقال جواسيس للموساد الإسرائيلي في أصفهان واعتقال خلية مرتبطة بإسرائيل بحوزتها متفجرات جنوب غرب طهران
lebanon 24
02/07/2025 15:35:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الجيش الإسرائيلي: القبض على خلية "إرهابية" تديرها إيران في جنوب سوريا
lebanon 24
02/07/2025 15:35:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:35 | 2025-07-02
08:15 | 2025-07-02
08:13 | 2025-07-02
08:00 | 2025-07-02
07:59 | 2025-07-02
07:44 | 2025-07-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24