أوكرانيا تقتل ضابطا روسيا مهمًا.. هذه هويته

According to an announcement by the Suvorov Brotherhood on TG and VK, Major General Гудков Михаил Евгеньевич (Gudkov Mikhail Evgenievich), commander of the 155th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, was eliminated. pic.twitter.com/ohVsevOwzL
— KIU ✪ Russian Officers killed in Ukraine 🇨🇿🇺🇦 (@KilledInUkraine) July 2, 2025
