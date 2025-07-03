Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أوكرانيا تقتل ضابطا روسيا مهمًا.. هذه هويته

Lebanon 24
03-07-2025 | 06:25
Doc-P-1386163-638871461580410134.png
Doc-P-1386163-638871461580410134.png photos 0
قُتل نائب قائد البحرية الروسية، اللواء ميخائيل جودكوف، في هجوم أوكراني استهدف مركز قيادة في منطقة كورينيفو بمقاطعة كورسك الروسية المحاذية لأوكرانيا، وفق ما أعلنه حاكم المنطقة أوليغ كوزيمياكو، اليوم الخميس.

يُعدّ جودكوف، الذي تولى مؤخرًا منصب نائب القائد العام للبحرية الروسية، من أبرز القيادات العسكرية التي سقطت منذ بداية الحرب الشاملة التي شنتها موسكو ضد أوكرانيا في شباط 2022. وذكرت تقارير غير رسمية على قنوات تليغرام الروسية والأوكرانية أن الهجوم أسفر أيضًا عن مقتل 10 جنود آخرين.

وقال كوزيمياكو، الذي عبّر عن تعازيه لعائلات القتلى، إن جودكوف "قُتل أثناء أداء واجبه كضابط"، مؤكدًا أنه كان يزور مواقع مشاة البحرية بانتظام، حتى بعد توليه المنصب الرفيع.

وكان جودكوف يقود أحد ألوية أسطول المحيط الهادئ الروسي، وتم تكريمه سابقًا لأدواره القتالية في أوكرانيا، رغم أن كييف اتهمته بارتكاب جرائم حرب. وقد عُيّن في منصبه كنائب لقائد البحرية بمرسوم من الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين في مارس الماضي.

ولم تُصدر وزارة الدفاع الروسية أو الحكومة الأوكرانية أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن بشأن مقتله.

ويُذكر أن القوات الأوكرانية كانت قد نفّذت هجومًا مباغتًا على منطقة كورسك في آب 2024، سيطرت خلاله على أجزاء منها، قبل أن تُعلن موسكو لاحقًا استعادة السيطرة الكاملة عليها.
