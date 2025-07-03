Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... رحلة على متن طائرة تتحوّل إلى حلبة مصارعة شاهدوا ما جرى

Lebanon 24
03-07-2025 | 13:14
اعتدى إيشان شارما البالغ من العمر 21 عاما، على الراكب كيانو إيفانز من دون سبب واضح، أثناء اقتراب طائرة تابعة لشركة "فرونتير إيرلاينز" من مطار ميامي-ديد الدولي.
وقبل لحظات من إمساك شارما برقبة إيفانز، قال الأخير إن المتهم الذي كان يجلس في المقعد أمامه مباشرة، بدأ يتمتم أقوالا غريبة ويُطلق تهديدات بالقتل.

وأفاد إيفانز للقناة بالقول: "كان يضحك ضحكة شريرة، "ها ها ها ها ها"، وكان يقول أشياء مثل: أيها الرجل الفاني الحقير، إن تحديتني ستكون نهايتك الموت".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول عبر الإنترنت شارما وهو يمسك إيفانز من عنقه، قبل أن تنقلب الأمور ضده بسرعة، حيث ظهر إيفانز وهو يوجه ضربات متتالية وقوية إلى شارما، ليرد بقوة على المعتدي الذي بدا أنه فقد زمام الأمور.

وسُمعت أصوات ركاب وهم يتوسلون: "اتركه! توقف، دعه يذهب"، بينما كان إيفانز يدافع عن نفسه بوضوح ضد المهاجم الغريب. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

من نحن
