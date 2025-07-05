Advertisement

قبلات ورقصات.. مشاهد حميمة لدونالد ترامب وزوجته ميلانيا تنتشر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-07-2025 | 03:13
قبل انطلاق عرض الألعاب النارية احتفالا بعيد الاستقلال، التقطت عدسات الكاميرا مشاهد للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وزوجته ميلانيا يتبادلان القبلات على شرفة "ترومان" في البيت الأبيض

وأثار المشهد العائلي الحميم إعجاب الحاضرين الذين تجمعوا في ساحة البيت الأبيض، حيث استضاف ترامب أمس الجمعة عددا من العائلات العسكرية في حفل شواء احتفالي. 
 
وسبق هذا المشهد خطاب قصير ألقاه ترامب من الشرفة، أعقبه توقيعه على ما يُعرف بـ"القانون الجميل الكبير" الذي أقره الكونغرس قبل الموعد النهائي الذي حدده ترامب للرابع من يوليو.

كما شهد الحفل ثلاث مرورات جوية لطائرات عسكرية، بينها قاذفات قنابل شبحية من طراز B-2 التي استخدمت مؤخرا في عمليات فوق إيران.
 
 
 
وبعد فترة قصيرة داخل الجناح الغربي، عاد الزوجان ترامب لمشاهدة الألعاب النارية والرقص على أنغام الأغاني التي قدم دي جي، والتي كانت مزيجا من الأغاني الوطنية وبعض أغاني البوب المثيرة للجدل، بما فيها أغان لفنانين معروفين بمعارضتهم لترامب مثل كاتي بيري وليدي غاغا، الذين أيدوا منافسيه الديمقراطيين هيلاري كلينتون وجو بايدن وكامالا هاريس. 

وتصاعدت الهتافات بين الحضور بعبارات مثل "أربع سنوات أخرى" و"ثماني سنوات أخرى"، رغم أن ترامب لا يستطيع دستوريا الترشح لولاية ثالثة بعد إكماله ثلاث سنوات ونصف من ولايته الثانية، وإن كانت هناك أصوات داخل الحزب الجمهوري تدعو لتعديل الدستور للسماح له بذلك نظرا لخصوصية حالة فترتيه الرئاسيتين غير المتتاليتين.

وطغت على الحفل الأغاني الوطنية المفضلة لترامب، خاصة "غود بليس ذي يو إس إيه" للي غرينوود التي كررها المنظمون عدة مرات، بينما اختتمت الأمسية بأغنية "واي إم سي إيه" التقليدية التي يصحبها عادة ترامب عند مغادرته المناسبات.

وحضر الاحتفال عدد من كبار المسؤولين، بينهم رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين، ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ووزيرة الأمن الداخلي كريستي نوم، ورئيسة الأركان سوزي ويلز، التي ظهرت في حديث مطول مع كاتي ميلر زوجة مستشار ترامب ستيفن ميلر. 

وبعد انتهاء الاحتفالات، غادر ترامب وميلانيا إلى منتجع الغولف الخاص بهما في بيدمنستر بنيو جيرسي لقضاء عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، حيث ظهر الرئيس الأمريكي وهو يرفع قبضته أثناء صعوده إلى طائرة إير فورس وان برفقة زوجته.(روسيا اليوم)




