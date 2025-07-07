عشرات القتلى جراء الفيضانات في باكستان (فيديو)

Another year, another flood—& still no dam, no drainage plan, no lessons learned.Ravi River is turning Punjab into a disaster zone while Pakistan’s rulers argue on TV..
This isn’t a natural disaster. It’s the symptom of a failed state with no will to fix itself..@LevinaNeythiri pic.twitter.com/63V8XY7mCi
— Divya Bhalla (@DivyaBhalla_) July 7, 2025
