عربي-دولي

عشرات القتلى جراء الفيضانات في باكستان (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-07-2025 | 06:35
أفادت هيئة إدارة الكوارث الوطنية ومسؤولون محليون أن هطول أمطار موسمية غزيرة ووقوع فيضانات غامرة لمدة عشرة أيام في أنحاء باكستان أودى بحياة ما لا يقل عن 72 شخصا.


وأشارت هيئة إدارة الكوارث الوطنية إلى صابة أكثر من 130 آخرين، جراء الفيضانات.


وحثت هيئة إدارة الكوارث الوطنية المسؤولين على توخي الحذر الشديد.

وطالبت السياح بتجنب زيارة الأماكن المتضررة، حيث من الممكن أن يؤدي هطول المزيد من الأمطار لغلق الطرق السريعة ووقوع فيضانات غامرة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
