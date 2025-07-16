Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترامب يُثير القلق بشأن صحته... كدمة جديدة ظهرت على يده (صور)

Lebanon 24
16-07-2025 | 05:17
Doc-P-1392347-638882656697741308.png
Doc-P-1392347-638882656697741308.png photos 0
ظهرت كدمة جديدة على يدّ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب اليمنى، بدت وكأنها مغطاة بطبقة من مستحضر تجميلي بلون الجلد، وسط تبرير البيت الأبيض بأنها ناتجة عن "مصافحة الرئيس لآلاف الأشخاص".

وخلال حديثه مع الصحفيين، شوهد ترامب البالغ من العمر 79 عاما، وهو يغطي يده اليمنى بكمية واضحة من خافي العيوب "foundation" أثناء صعوده إلى طائرة "مارين وان" في طريقه إلى مدينة بيتسبرغ.

وكانت أولى ملاحظات الجمهور لهذه الكدمة قد ظهرت في شباط الماضي، أثناء لقاء جمع ترامب بالرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون.
 
وفي نيسان الماضي، عادت الكدمة للظهور عندما حمل ترامب كرة قدم خلال حفل تسليم كأس "القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة" في واشنطن. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
