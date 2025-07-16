ترامب يُثير القلق بشأن صحته... كدمة جديدة ظهرت على يده (صور)

That's the back of trump's right hand. Can you tell me what is going on here? pic.twitter.com/qErHtdaa9R
— PolitusX (@PolitusX) July 16, 2025
That's the back of trump's right hand. Can you tell me what is going on here? pic.twitter.com/qErHtdaa9R
right hand showing covered-up bruising, this weekend Trump appeared with seriously swollen ankles.
Trump's symptoms:
-- biweekly hand-bruising (as from intravenous lines and infusion)
-- rectal incontinence evidence and reports beginning in the 1990s pic.twitter.com/EDHiedNzfi
— AdamOnDemand (@adamondemand) July 16, 2025
right hand showing covered-up bruising, this weekend Trump appeared with seriously swollen ankles.
Trump's symptoms:
-- biweekly hand-bruising (as from intravenous lines and infusion)
-- rectal incontinence evidence and reports beginning in the 1990s pic.twitter.com/EDHiedNzfi