عربي-دولي

جريمة مروّعة في هذا البلد.. إعدام زوجين أمام الحاضرين بسبب زواج دون موافقة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-07-2025 | 16:10
Doc-P-1395239-638888234969370908.png
Doc-P-1395239-638888234969370908.png photos 0
شهدت باكستان جريمة مروعة في وضح النهار، حيث تم إعدام زوجين شابين بوحشية بعد أن غضبت عائلة الفتاة بسبب زواجها دون موافقتها ومباركتها.

وقد تم توثيق اللحظة المروعة على شريط فيديو ونُشرت عبر الإنترنت، ما أثار غضبا واسعا على مستوى البلاد، حيث ظهر الرجل والمرأة وهما تُطلق عليهما النار عن قرب بينما يشاهد الحاضرون الجريمة في صمت مخيف.

وقد ألقت الشرطة القبض على 11 مشتبها بهم فيما يُعرف بـ "جريمة الشرف"، والتي وقعت في منطقة ديغاري الجبلية النائية في إقليم بلوشستان. وحددت الشرطة هوية الضحيتين على أنهما بانو بيبي وأحسن الله.
 
فيديو
