بالفيديو.. تحطم مقاتلة F-35C قرب قاعدة ليمور الجوية في ولاية كاليفورنيا

Lebanon 24
31-07-2025 | 00:20
أفادت تقارير إعلامية بأن مقاتلة من طراز F-35C تابعة للبحرية الأميركية تحطمت خلال هبوط اضطراري قرب قاعدة ليمور الجوية في مقاطعة كينغز في ولاية كاليفورنيا.
 
وأضافت قناة One America News أن الطائرة اشتعلت فيها النيران عقب التحطم.
 
وأكدت السلطات أن الطيار قفز من الطائرة بسلام وتم نقله إلى المستشفى. (سبوتنيك) 
 
01:17 | 2025-07-31
01:12 | 2025-07-31
00:43 | 2025-07-31
00:08 | 2025-07-31
23:41 | 2025-07-30
23:38 | 2025-07-30
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24