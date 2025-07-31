بالفيديو.. تحطم مقاتلة F-35C قرب قاعدة ليمور الجوية في ولاية كاليفورنيا

🚨🇺🇸 PILOT EJECTS SAFELY AS F-35 JET CRASHES IN CALIFORNIA



A U.S. military F-35 Lightning II has crashed near Lemoore Naval Air Station in Fresno County.



The jet went down in a nearby field and caught fire.



Authorities confirmed the pilot ejected safely and was taken to a… https://t.co/I8KZUVxtFY pic.twitter.com/6V2sD5cfo8