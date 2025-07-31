Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كانت تقل 275 راكبا.. طائرة تهبط اضطراريا ونقل ما لا يقل عن 24 شخصا إلى المستشفى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-07-2025 | 03:49
في حادث جوي جديد، نُقل ما لا يقل عن 24 شخصا إلى المستشفى بعدما واجهت طائرة  تابعة لشركة دلتا إيرلاينز اضطرابات جوية شديدة ما اضطرها للهبوط اضطراريا في مدينة مينيابوليس الأميركية.

وذكرت وكالة بلومبرغ للأنباء، أن الطائرة كانت قد أمضت أقل من ساعة من الرحلة الجوية التي كانت مدتها تسع ساعات من مدينة سولت ليك بولاية يوتا
الأميركية إلى العاصمة الهولندية أمستردام، عندما واجه الطيارون ظروفا صعبة، وذلك حسبما قالت الشركة في بيان.
 
وجاء في البيان أن الطائرة إيرباص اس أي ايه 330 نيو هبطت بسلام في مطار مينيابوليس -سانت بول الدولي .

وقالت الشركة إنه تم نقل 25 شخصا إلى المستشفيات المحلية.

يشار إلى أن الطائرة كانت تقل 275 راكبا وطاقما مؤلفا من 13 شخصا.(إرم نيوز)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

